Srinagar: Marriage ceremonies are held with pomp and show in border areas of Kashmir as the ceasefire continues between India and Pakistan along LoC for the third consecutive year.

Over the past three weeks, at least 25 marriage ceremonies have taken place in areas such as Gurez and Uri, located along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

These areas had long been plagued by mayhem caused by cross-border shelling and firing, making weddings a rare and fearful occasion.

Recalling the atmosphere of fear during weddings in the midst of cross-border shelling, Zameer Ahmed, a resident of Uri, described how the threat of violence hung over every celebration. However, in recent weeks, joyous wedding celebrations have returned, with guests celebrating loudly and embracing a dreamlike sense of happiness.

“In the past, our celebrations were marred by the sound of gunfire. Now, we can sing, dance, and enjoy our weddings to the fullest,” Sajad Hussain, another Uri resident said.

“The ceasefire has given us hope for a brighter future. We pray that this peace endures, allowing us to live normal lives filled with happiness and celebrations,” Ishfaq Lone, Gurez resident said.

“We used to live under the constant shadow of danger during weddings. Now, we can send off our brides with joy and happiness, a feeling we thought was lost forever,” Muskaan Jan, a Keran resident whose sister has recently got married said.

The ceasefire agreements implemented since February 2021 have transformed the environment in these border areas, allowing families to bid their loved ones farewell during weddings without the shadow of fear and violence looming over them. Residents now hope and pray that this ceasefire agreement endures, allowing them to lead normal lives once more.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan, announced in February 2021, marked a significant step towards peace along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors, paving the way for these heartwarming wedding celebrations. KNO