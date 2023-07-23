Srinagar, Jul 23: As reports of cloudburst and flash floods continue to pour in from different parts of J&K and Ladakh, the MeT office on Sunday had good news for the people living here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mukhtar Ahmad, deputy director of the Meteorological (MeT) department said, “The cloud cover is expected to break Sunday afternoon bringing in respite from the continuing wet spell.

“Even when cloudburst and flash floods in isolated places because of local development cannot be ruled out, there is no impending danger of flood in the Valley.

“It has been raining with breaks and because of this, the water level can momentarily rise, but it will come down without causing any flood in Jhelum river and its tributaries, etc.

“What we are experiencing is the monsoon rain, but its intensity in terms of continuous downpour is unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now and in the coming days, there is no danger of a major flood anywhere in the Valley,” the MeT department official said.

The official added that people living in higher reaches and close to water bodies need to remain cautious without getting panicky.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman died after slipping into a swollen stream in the Kalaroos area of Kupwara district on Sunday morning.

In the Trumnard Batpora area of the same district some vehicles were damaged by flood waters. In Kanibhack two culverts and road connectivity was washed away by flash flood.

Standing crops, fruits and vegetables were damaged in several areas of Kupwara district due to rain and flash floods.

The local irrigation and flood control department has been issuing hourly data on the water level in the Jhelum River, its tributaries and the Wular Lake.

These figures also indicate that the water level in all the major water bodies of the Valley is much lower than the flood alert mark.