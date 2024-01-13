New Delhi: The Adani Foundation will support a differently abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir in his journey towards success.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said cricketer Amir Hussain Lone’s “struggle is an inspiration for all of us.”

Mr Lone, 34, is the captain of the Union Territory’s para cricket team. He has a unique playing style, and has been in professional cricket since 2013 after a teacher discovered his talent and guided him towards para cricket.

“This emotional story of Amir is amazing. We salute your courage, dedication to the game and the spirit of never giving up even in adverse circumstances. Adani Foundation will contact you soon and provide you every possible support in this unique journey. Your struggle is an inspiration for all of us,” Mr Adani said in the post.

आमिर की यह भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी अद्भुत है!



हम आपकी हिम्मत, खेल के प्रति निष्ठा और विपरीत परिस्थिति में भी कभी ना हार मानने वाले जज्बे को प्रणाम करते हैं।@AdaniFoundation आपसे शीघ्र संपर्क कर इस बेमिसाल सफर में आपका हर संभव सहयोग करेगा।



आपका संघर्ष, हम सबके लिए प्रेरणा है। https://t.co/LdOouyimyK — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 13, 2024

Mr Lone lost both arms in an accident at his father’s mill when he was eight years old. He bowls using his feet, and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck.

“After the accident, I didn’t lose hope and worked hard. I can do everything by myself, and am not dependent on anyone… Not even the government supported me, but my family was always there for me,” Mr Lone told news agency ANI.

He narrated how everyone was shocked to see him play without hands.

“I played the nationals in Delhi in 2013 and in 2018 I played an international match against Bangladesh. After that, I played in Nepal, Sharjah, and Dubai. Everyone was shocked to see me play with my legs (bowling) and batting with my shoulder and neck. I thank God for giving me the strength to play cricket,” Mr Lone said.

He said a film is being made on him by Pickle Entertainment. “Pickle Entertainment is making a film on me, and the date will be announced soon. I went to a show where Vicky Kaushal was also there. They were stunned by my journey and said they will make a film about me,” the cricketer said.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are his and his team’s favourite players. “Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are our favourite players, and if God wishes, we will meet them soon,” he added.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes throughout India.

The Foundation has been active in the core areas of education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. Its strategies are rooted in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

