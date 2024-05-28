We curbed violence but still are fighting war against drugs: Andrabi

GANDERBAL: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi paid obeisance at Ziyat Syed Qamar Din Shah Sahib (RA) at Ganderbal today and took stock of the facilities at the shrine.

She later laid the foundation stone for the New Block for the girls of higher classes at Hanfia Islamia Model High School Sehpora Tulmulla and addressed the gathering of the students and staff. Superintendent of Police Headquarter Gandebal Ghulam Hassan, Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Surjeet Kumar Sharma, UNO Speaker & author Dr G R Dehalvi, famed socio-political leader Farooq Ganderbali & Principal of Hanfia Islamia Model High School Firdaus Ahmad Lone were also present on the occasion.

Andrabi congratulated the staff and the management for such an impressive educational setup in Ganderbal. “Our children have great potential to lead the world in different sectors of knowledge and it is our collective responsibility to provide facilities to our young boys and girls so that their faculties bloom and spread the fragrance of success around us”, said Dr Andrabi.

Dr Darakhshan later attended the Drug De-addiction Conference in the school Campus. “During the past few years our administration and social welfare organizations are fighting the drug menace with conviction and we have seen some encouraging positive results too, but a lot needs to be done. Drug De-addiction awareness programmes in educational institutions have great significance. I salute the organisers”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.

Later Andrabi spoke to the media and said that drug menace came to Kashmir from across the border along with the ammunition and both made our lives hell for more than three decades.

“After 2019, Kashmir succeeded in curbing the ploys of violence but we are still fighting the war against drugs. For a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir, we have to ensure a drug-free society and contribute consistently for the mission of eradication of this vice from J&K”, said Darakhshan.