Srinagar- The water level in the Jhelum river has hit the lowest due to a prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, officials said here on Sunday.

“River Jhelum was flowing at -0.75 feet at Sangam (Anantnag district) and -0.86 feet at Asham (Bandipora district) on Sunday morning. This is the lowest water level in the river,” the officials said.

It had dropped to this level at Sangam in November 2017, they said.

Kashmir has been going through a prolonged dry spell this winter with very little snowfall and a 79 per cent deficit in rainfall was recorded for December while there has been no precipitation in most parts of the valley in the first fortnight of January.

Gulmarg ski resort, which used to be covered by snow at this time of the season, is dry.

There has been no snowfall in most plain areas of Kashmir, while the upper reaches of the valley have received lesser than usual amount of snow.

Due to the dry weather, a large number of bushfires have been reported from the hilly areas across the valley.

The Forest Department has issued an advisory to people living in the forest areas.

