Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had a pleasant run-in with Hollywood star john Travolta in Riyadh and lucky for fans, the priceless moment was captured on camera.

The Bollywood hunk met the Oscar-winner at an award function organized by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority. The annual event awards artists from music, film, television and social media.

A video shared by Khan’s fan clubs sees him walking up to Travolta and praising him for his “amazing” performances. With a big smile on his face, Salman also introduced himself to the Hollywood legend saying, “I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan.”

While the ‘Grease’ actor received a Lifetime Achievement Award, Salman was honored with the Personality of the Year award.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman has a long list of films lining up for their release. He has ‘Tiger 3’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with South star Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Pathan’.

Besides this, the actor released his latest music video ‘Dance With Me’ that sees him hitting the high notes and getting groovy. The music video also features a montage of home videos of his family and snippets of his past performances with Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aamir Khan and also a special headbanging clip with Shah Rukh.