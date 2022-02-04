Srinagar: Popular Kashmiri actor Nazir Josh aka ‘Ahad Raza’ is known for his comedy but the recent acid attack on a young city girl has turned him emotional.

In the latest video released on Facebook, Josh can be seen reciting an emotional poem ‘Yeti zeajikh Keashir koor’.

As the acid attack has drawn widespread condemnation across the Valley, netizens have emotionally connected with Josh’s poem.

“Very true and perfectly composed, we request authorities to take strong action against the culprits so that such incidents may not repeat,” wrote Bilal Wani on Facebook while Kumayl Haider commented: “Very emotional and heart touching.”

The poem has been written by Nazir Josh as well.

Meanwhile, other Valley based artists and singers too have released video messages to condemn the acid attack.

Well known theatre and television actor Hasan Javaid, who of late has been releasing funny videos, too has come up with a serious message.

“If you have to punish them (attackers), punish their parents. Parents need to know where their kids are going and whom they are meeting,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Besides Javed, singers Muneer Ahmad Mir and Ajaz Rah besides actor Shabir Hakak and other artists have released a joint video titled ‘No space for crime and criminals in J&K’ to condemn the acid attack.