Virat always trotted his way into the hearts of countrymen. For 22 years, he entertained the people on the military parades. For his exemplary services, he was honored with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card.

Hey, hold on! He is neither a cricketer nor a gun-wielding soldier. He is a horse who stole people’s hearts with his skills.

As he walks into the sunset, Prime minister Narendra Modi led the nation to pay tribute to the living legend.

Modi was seeing petting a horse soon at the Republic Day parade. Later President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind too joined in to adore the retiring horse.

Virat, a Hanoverian breed horse was inducted to the President’s Bodyguard (PBG) on September 12, 2000.

He has been the Commandant’s Charger for over a decade and was very popular among spectators and even visiting foreign dignitaries. For his exemplary services, Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation on the eve of Army Day on January 15 this year.

Virat had participated in 13 Republic Day parades so far. Within a short span of time, Virat rose to become the most trustworthy Parade Horse and perpetually graced the Republic Day Parades and the Beating the Retreat ceremonies.

Twitter went into a spin after pictures of Modi petting the horse became viral. People have joined the PM to pay tribute to the retiring stallion.

Virat was a part of The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), which is an elite cavalry regiment of the Indian Army. The regiment is based in the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the recruited personnel are all paratroopers. While their role is ceremonial during peace, they are trained to perform reconnaissance and work as parachute pathfinders during the war.

The PBG is the oldest regiment of the Indian Amry. It is the successor of the Governor General’s Bodyguards under the British Raj and it was first raised by Governor-General Warren Hastings in 1773. In 1950, with the formation of the Indian Republic, it was formally named the President’s Bodyguards.