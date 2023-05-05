Thiruvananthapuram: Amid row over The Kerala Story, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman reshared a video about a Hindu wedding in a mosque.

The old video of a Hindu wedding that took place inside a mosque in Kerala in 2020 was re-shared by AR Rahman to make people understand that Muslims and Hindus live together peacefully in Kerala. The original post had captioned the video, “Here is another #KeralaStory.”

Actually, the video is from the wedding ceremony of Anju and Sharath, which was conducted according to the Hindu rituals inside the Mosque in Kerala. The wedding was solemnized by a Hindu priest but it took place inside the Mosque.

Re-sharing the video, Rahaman wrote, ”Bravo, love for humanity has to be unconditional and healing.”

The makers in the movie claim that approximately 32,000 women who have purportedly gone missing from the state, have been converted to Islam forcefully. It also claims that these women also joined the infamous terror group Islamic State later. From Kerala’s ruling Left Front government to Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor, the makers were slammed by most of the political leaders for filming such movies. Apart from a few political leaders, most of Islamic religious leaders claim that the movie is just propaganda.

However, the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has said that the movie is based on a true story and claimed that every scene in the movie is true.

The Supreme Court refused to entertain any petition against the film on Wednesday. The movie is set to hit theatres on Friday, May 5