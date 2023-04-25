Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s dance video is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anushka shared a video on social media in which she and Virat enter a room with swag. Both are seen wearing casual outfits. The duo starts dancing to a Punjabi song in perfect sync.

However, after a few moves, Virat moves away from the frame after screaming out of pain. As it seems, he got a muscle cramp while moving his legs.

Sharing the video, Anushka captioned the post: Dance pe chance ….. skills – @iamsidkaul …. – @shubhworldwide (sic)

Soon, the video went viral with fans sharing it massively on social media. The post has now been liked over 1950000 times and fans have flooded the comment box with appreciation.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user wrote, “My Monday Blues are gone after watching this”

Another wrote, “Oh ho what energy!!!”

“Mard sirf apne pasandida aurat ke sath hi naach sakta hai…!” wrote a third user.