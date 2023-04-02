Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan gave an energetic performance during the opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. While performing, he called supermodel Gigi Hadid on stage and even dropped a peck on her cheek.

There are videos of the same doing the rounds on social media.



In the video, as Gigi reaches the stage, Varun lifts her, spins her and gives her a peck on the cheek as she leaves the stage.

From the way he holds out his hand as she walks up the stage, followed by a spin and holding her till she brings her feet back on the ground. And in the end, sees her off the stage with a peck on the cheek, it was a typical Bollywood scene.

Check it out:

Dressed in an Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla saree, Gigi was helped by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was present with her husband Nick Jonas, to get off from the stage as she held her hands.

The supermodel was attending the opening of the NMACC on Friday.

The lauch of NMACC say saw who’s who of the entertainment industry. From Hollywood celebrities including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Karlie Kloss to Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan, all of them marked their presence.