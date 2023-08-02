Trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2 is finally out and the actor is making the right noises.

ADVERTISEMENT

While several actors have been repeated in the sequel, including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh, Ananya Panday has replaced Nushrratt Bharuccha as the lady lead in Dream Girl 2. The movie also features Asrani, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav among new faces.

The trailer promises to deliver 10x comedy brought alive by a stellar star cast.

The trailer begins with Karam’s (Ayushmann Khurrana) father (Annu Kapoor) receiving a call from a credit card recovery agent. Ayushmann starts his dialogue in a sultry tone.

Next, Ananya is seen as Karam’s love interest. While the couple is planning to get married soon, her father puts forth a condition that requires Karam to collect Rs 25 lacs in his bank account in 6 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer then goes on to share key bits from the film’s narrative as Karam assumes the avatar of Pooja in order to arrange the money. The comedy ensues as Karam faces trials and tribulations during the course of his transformation as Pooja.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is set for theatrical release on August 25.

The trailer has been amassing views with every passing minute. In just 2 hours of its release, it has been viewed over 500K times. Moreover, the comments section is flooded with appreciation for Ayushmann and the entire star cast.

A user wrote, “Big budget doesn’t matter for any perfect movies.” This man is the best example of that line. A lot of love from Ayushmaan Khurana fans (sic)

Another wrote, “So excited to watch it in theatre!!! Ayushymaan always comes in some unique ways and obviously breaks stereotypes.” (sic)