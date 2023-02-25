A traffic cop in Hyderabad is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a person, who suffered a heart attack.The youth had collapsed on the road. The traffic cop wasted no time and started performing CPR. After some time, the man regained consciousness. The video of the traffic cop saving the life of the commuter went viral on social media.

Highly Appreciate traffic police Rajashekhar of Rajendranagar PS for doing a commendable job in saving precious life by immediately doing CPR. #Telangana Govt will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees & workers next week inview of increasing reports of such incidents pic.twitter.com/BtPv8tt4ko — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) February 24, 2023

Cyberabad Police said the man from L B Nagar collapsed on the roadside following heart attack and Rajashekhar noticing this demonstrated exceptional professionalism and presence of mind in saving the precious life.

Upon recognising the critical situation, he promptly administered CPR to the person, leading to his recovery, police said. The man was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

“With great relief, we announce that the individual is now doing well,” Cyberabad Police tweeted.

The act of Rajashekhar, a constable from Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here, was praised by Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao and several others, who described his efforts as commendable after a video of the policeman administering CPR went viral on social media.

The minister said the state government will conduct CPR training to all frontline employees and workers next week in view of increasing reports of such incidents.