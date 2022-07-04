Many of us must have used food delivery apps to get our favourite dishes delivered on our doorstep. Usually, the people delivering the food ride on bikes on scooties. A certain delivery man, however, chose an entirely different mode of transport. The Swiggy delivery person rode on a horse through the rainy Mumbai streets wearing the Swiggy bag on his back.
He left the netizens flabbergasted with his mode of transport. A video of the delivery person has surfaced on the internet and gone viral.
The clip shows the delivery person from Swiggy riding a white horse along the main road during rain. Given the skyrocketing prices of fuel, a horse seems to be a clever alternative and kind of amazed the onlookers present at the situation. But the man’s jugaad idea surely deserves a shout-out.
Take a look at the video:
