Many of us must have used food delivery apps to get our favourite dishes delivered on our doorstep. Usually, the people delivering the food ride on bikes on scooties. A certain delivery man, however, chose an entirely different mode of transport. The Swiggy delivery person rode on a horse through the rainy Mumbai streets wearing the Swiggy bag on his back.

He left the netizens flabbergasted with his mode of transport. A video of the delivery person has surfaced on the internet and gone viral.

The clip shows the delivery person from Swiggy riding a white horse along the main road during rain. Given the skyrocketing prices of fuel, a horse seems to be a clever alternative and kind of amazed the onlookers present at the situation. But the man’s jugaad idea surely deserves a shout-out.

The video has been doing rounds on the social platforms,where a Swiggy delivery boy,who was reportedly got frustrated from the rain in the city and flooded roads skipped his usual ride and took a horse to drop off food orders to the customers @Martina @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/r4ObE90eS5 — Farz Khan | Najmul | فرز خان 🇮🇳 (@discoverykhan78) July 4, 2022