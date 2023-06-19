A video that captured Sunny Deol dancing to a song during his son Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Acharya has gone viral. The actor, channeling his iconic character Tara Singh from the movie Gadar, displayed his energetic moves on stage.

Donning a grey kurta, patiala salwar, brown blazer, and turban, Sunny Deol exuded the spirit of Gadar while dancing at the Sangeet ceremony held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, garnered immense attention, with fans expressing their delight and awe. Comments poured in praising Sunny Deol’s legendary status and applauding his boundless energy.

Many viewers jokingly admitted feeling tired just from watching his enthusiastic performance.

The anticipation for Sunny Deol’s upcoming movie, Gadar 2, releasing in August, added to the excitement surrounding his dance at the wedding event.