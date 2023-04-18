In a shocking incident, one person was killed after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in the premises of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The police identified the deceased as Safdar Ali, a retired doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safdar Ali was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

In the video, which went viral on social media, it can be seen that several dogs surrounded the victim and mauled him in a vicious manner, leaving him with multiple bite marks and severe injuries.

As per media reports, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh confirmed the death of the retired doctor and said that the body had been sent for post-mortem.