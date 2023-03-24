The saying “Apni Gali Main Kutta Bhi Sher Hota Hai” has come true on the streets of Gujarat.

A video of stray dogs chasing a lion on a road is going viral on social media.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted the video of dogs chasing away a lion at a village in Gujarat.

In the video, the lion can be seen freely roaming around before a pack of dogs come rushing in, chasing away the majestic lion. The big cat soon ran towards a herd of cows that were standing nearby.