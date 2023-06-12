Amarjit Singh, a software engineer from the United States, has utilized artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of the late Sidhu Moosewala, a beloved singer who tragically passed away last year.

To commemorate Sidhu Moosewala’s anniversary, Amarjit Singh released a video featuring an AI-generated rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic song “Tumhe Dillagi.”

This unique project, which Amarjit Singh refers to as his dream collaboration, combines Sidhu Moosewala’s voice with that of Atif Aslam and Diljit Dosanjh.

The video showcases the trio harmoniously singing the emotionally stirring track “Tumhe Dillagi.” While sharing the video, Amarjit Singh mentioned that it was created for curiosity and educational purposes.

The video quickly gained traction on the internet, evoking strong emotional reactions from social media users. Many expressed their joy and appreciation for the AI-generated collaboration. Comments poured in, with one user expressing, “You are just awesome, man. Can’t tell you how happy I am to hear Sidhu bhai… God bless you!” Another user hailed the video as gold, while others commended Amarjit Singh for his remarkable AI-generated songs and praised Diljit’s voice and Sidhu Moosewala’s legendary status.

The video has captivated the online community, generating widespread acclaim and demonstrating the power of AI in recreating the essence of beloved artists.