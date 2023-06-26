The sets of popular Turkish serial Kuruluş Osman have been turned into a tourist spot now.

Producer of the series Mehmet Bozdağ made this announcement in a Facebook post.

“The time has come! We are operating the Kuruluş Osman set as a tourist destination with its magnificent decor, oba, horse riding, restaurants, and cafes. Now, you can visit our platform anytime and take advantage of all the activities. Bozdağ Film Platos will be open for your visit starting June 24th! Stay tuned for the contact numbers and website we will be announcing to start booking, starting Friday! (translated)” he said in the post.

As the season 4 of Kurulus Osman concluded recently, there has been no official confirmation from Bozdag Films or ATV regarding the renewal of the series for a fifth season.

However, showrunner Mehmet Bozdag recently hinted at more content to come, expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, audience, and ATV in an Instagram post, where he mentions seeing everyone in the new season.

Kurulus Osman has consistently garnered high viewership ratings in Turkey, making it one of ATV’s and Bozdag Films’ most successful original productions. Given its domestic popularity and the significant international following it has gained in recent years, both the network and production company would likely be unwilling to discontinue the lucrative title of Kurulus Osman.