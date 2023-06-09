Seventeen-year-old Indonesian singer Putri Ariani shot to international acclaim when her America’s Got Talent (AGT) audition swept the reality show’s audience and judges off their feet, leading her to win the highly coveted Golden Buzzer from no less than Simon Cowell.

Putri, a native of Riau province, was born prematurely in December 2005 due to complications her mother experienced and was diagnosed blind just three months later.

Fans, however, were left divided over Simon pressing the golden buzzer. Some viewers agreed with the judge’s decision and complimented the singer on her performance. Others slammed the show for giving the golden buzzer to a singer yet again, and giving one to someone who had already won a Got Talent franchise.

Ahead of her performance on AGT, singer Putri Ariani reflected on her journey. She is a talented singer and also the winner of Indonesia’s Got Talent season 2 in 2014. The contestant also reached the finals of The Voice Kids Indonesia the same year. During her music career, she received many laurels and honors.