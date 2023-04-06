Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who recently visited Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, has now taken to social media once again to offer a glimpse of her Iftar with son, Izhaan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, Sania and Izhaan are shown sitting at the dining table, surrounded by a variety of foodstuffs like pakoras, sandwiches, fruits, juices and other delicacies.

Weeks after her retirement, India’s tennis star Sania Mirza performed Umrah with her family last month.

Sania had shared a few pictures with her family. She captioned the pictures, “Allhamdulillah May Allah accept our prayers ..”