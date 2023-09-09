Dubai Sports Council, in partnership with the UAE Tennis Federation and the Sania Mirza Academy, has officially launched the “Dubai Open for Tennis Academies Championship.” This prestigious tennis tournament is set to showcase the talents of more than 400 male and female players, spanning various age groups, from October 28, 2023, to January 14, 2024. The championship features four distinct categories encompassing youth and adults for both men and women, with a primary focus on nurturing and promoting sporting excellence.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the headquarters of Dubai Sports Council. The event witnessed the participation of H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, and renowned Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza. Additionally, Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, and Alia Bujsaim, Board Member of the UAE Tennis Federation, were also in attendance.

Speaking at the press conference, H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tennis championship. He stated that the event aligns perfectly with Dubai’s commitment to fostering a culture of sports excellence, as it provides an ideal platform for aspiring tennis talents to showcase their skills.

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza shared her excitement about being part of this initiative. She emphasized the importance of such tournaments in nurturing young talent and providing a competitive stage for seasoned players.

The “Dubai Open for Tennis Academies Championship” promises to be a thrilling spectacle, attracting tennis enthusiasts, fans, and players from various backgrounds. It reflects Dubai’s dedication to promoting sports and reinforcing its position as a global sports hub.

With the support of the UAE Tennis Federation and the participation of Sania Mirza Academy, this championship aims to contribute significantly to the growth of tennis in the region, providing a platform for players to develop their skills and compete at the highest level. The tournament is expected to draw widespread attention and further elevate Dubai’s status as a premier sporting destination.