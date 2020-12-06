Watch: Sana Khan and Anas Sayied enjoy honeymoon in Kashmir

Former actor Sana Khan and her husband, Anas Sayied, are enjoying a romantic honeymoon in snowy Kashmir. She took to Instagram stories to share pictures and videos of them at the airport, on the flight and finally at their hotel.

Sana posted a selfie from the flight and wrote, “Shohar and begum chale (Husband and wife are off).” In a video taken in the hotel room, she said, “It’s so cold here. It’s Kashmir!” In another video, she said, “What a view, man!” Anas walked into the frame, saying, “Badi thand hai (It is very cold).” They then marvelled over the stunning view.

Anas also shared an in-flight selfie with Sana on Instagram stories. The couple could be seen holding hands in the picture, which was not accompanied by any caption.

Sana married Anas in an intimate ceremony on November 20. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”

Last month, Anas shared a picture from the nikaah and hoped to spend a happy married life with Sana. “Aur tum apne rab ki kaun kaun si naimaton ko jhutlaoge (Which of your Lords blessings will you deny?) ALHUMDULILLAH. Thank you for being in my life and making it a beautiful journey. Thank you for all your love and support. Hope to spend an eternal bliss of a peaceful and joyous marriage with you. Always yours… HAPPILY MARRIED,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sana has acted in films such as Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and has also been a part of reality shows such as Bigg Boss 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. However, in October, she announced her decision to quit the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator’.