During a trip to promote his latest film, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was seen striking a pose with ace tennis player Sania Mirza’s son Izaan and sister Anam in Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anam took to Instagram, where she shared a photo dump, which also featured two pictures with Salman.

Sania’s sister Anam took to Instagram, where she dropped a video from her Dubai diaries that had Salman Khan in it as well and captioned it: “POV : 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.”

In the clip, Anam and Izaan could be seen over the moon as they posed with Salman Khan, who looked cool in a casual black t-shirt and jeans paired with a baseball cap.

Salman Khan was there to promote his recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Like a true entertainer, he won the hearts of fans there as well.