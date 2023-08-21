Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made heads turn with his latest daring style statement as he was spotted stepping out of his Mumbai residence sporting a completely bald look. The actor surprised fans and onlookers alike when he visited a restaurant on a Sunday evening, showcasing his new hairdo.

Numerous pictures and videos of the actor’s bold appearance quickly surfaced on the internet, sparking a buzz among his admirers.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram by a paparazzo, Salman Khan could be seen arriving at the restaurant in his car, confidently flaunting his newly shaved head. Dressed in a sharp black shirt and matching pants, the actor maintained his trademark style even with the unique hair transformation.

As Salman Khan made his way to the restaurant, he was warmly greeted by an individual at the entrance. The actor graciously reciprocated the gesture with a handshake before stepping inside the eatery, leaving fans curious and intrigued about the reason behind his latest makeover.