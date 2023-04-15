Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is all set to promote ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

Kapil Sharma shared several glimpses of the episode. In one of the promos of the upcoming episode, Salman Khan is speaking about the term ‘Jaan’. Kapil asks Salman, “Bhai waise ‘Bhai’ toh sab bolte hain, jaan bolne ka aapne kisko de rakha hai. (Well, everyone calls you ‘Bhai’, but who have you reserved the term ‘jaan’ for?)”

Salman Khan replied in his signature style: “Kisi ko haq nai dena jaan bolne ka. Jaan se start hota hai aur jaan lelete hain. I think ‘Jaan’ ek about incomplete sentence hai. Jaan lelungi teri uske baad kisi aur ko apni jaan banaungi phir uski bhi jaan lelungi.” His witty retort left the audience, host, and Archana Puran Singh in splits, showcasing his unmatched sense of humor. Watch the video below.

Now, several social media users are wondering if Salman Khan just took an indirect jibe at his exes Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif. Bhaijaan’s relationship with his former co-stars Katrina and Aishwarya was widely reported and speculated in the media, often described as tumultuous and filled with ups and downs.

Salman Khan’s past relationship with Aishwarya Rai has been a subject of immense attention and continues to be a topic of discussion among the media and fans alike even today. Their high-profile romance, which attracted widespread media coverage, is often recalled even after all these years.

Katrina Kaif is married to Vicky Kaushal and Aishwarya Rai is married to Abhishek Bachchan. On the other hand, Salman Khan remains single, continuing to focus on his illustrious career in the film industry.