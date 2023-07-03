Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan slammed Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri during the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episode, of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Khan, who is hosting the show reacted strongly and asked Jad to behave appropriately.

In the promo, Salman is seen venting his anger at the contestants, saying, “Aap sab ko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all feel that this was the highlight of the week. Upbringing, Family, Morality — was the task in keeping with our civilization?). You need not apologize to me for whatever you did. I don’t care. I’m out of here. I’m leaving this show”

He said that India was a very forgiving country but what Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri did was not easy to forgive.

“It’s a country with very deep-rooted cultural values and this behavior is not likable,” the superstar said.

He also warned them, saying the show was not meant for such stunts and that if they have to indulge in such activities, they should find another show.

He asked Jad to apologize, which he did. A Lebanese model living in Dubai, Jad is a divorcee and has a young daughter.

He also looked upset with Bebika Dhurve, telling her that the way she provokes and pokes everyone was very irritating.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.