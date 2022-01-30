A clip from the upcoming grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 shows a tender moment between host Salman Khan and season 13’s Shehnaaz Gill, who is appearing as a guest on the episode.

In a video from the grand finale posted by fan clubs and paparazzi on social media, Salman is seen welcoming Shehnaaz on the stage to loud applause. As she reaches Salman, Shehnaaz is seen getting a little emotional. “Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi (I got emotional seeing you),” she says to Salman before her voice trails off.

At this, Salman gives Shehnaaz a long hug to console her. As they both hug, the camera pans to their faces and they can be seen getting sombre. As Salman lets go of Shehnaaz after the hug, they both wipe tears from their eyes.

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of Bigg Boss was a few months ago when she and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla had come as guests. Sidharth died in September last year at the age of 40 after a heart attack. Shehnaaz and Sidharth met during their stay in Bigg Boss 13 – Sidharth turned out to be the winner and Shehnaaz the second runner-up.

The bond between Shehnaaz and Sidharth was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. Their pairing, dubbed SidNaaz by fans, came to be appreciated by fans and industry colleagues alike. Salman Khan, who was the host in that season too, has spoken about his fondness for the two in the past.

Shehnaaz is performing a special musical number as tribute to Sidharth at the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 this weekend. In a promo released by Colors TV on Instagram on Friday night, viewers got a glimpse of the tribute. The promo shows a montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s moments from the Bigg Boss house, followed by Shehnaaz saying, “Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here).” She then performs a song in which, the lyrics talk about longing, separation and reunion.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is a two-part episode that airs this weekend, January 28-29 at 8 pm onwards on Colors TV.