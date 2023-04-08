Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has recently acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV and was spotted traveling in it with his entourage.

Salman has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the past few months. Videos of the SUV are viral on social media and have been shared by Facebook pages including ‘Bhai jan’:

While Salman has already been provided with Y-Plus security, the Dabbang star wants to be doubly secure and taking matters into his own hands, he has now imported a swanky white bullet proof Nissan Patrol. The SUV comes with a B7 pr B6 level of protection.

The model has been in production since 1951 and is currently on its sixth generation. The tough, body-on-frame Nissan Patrol has solidified its image as an indestructible vehicle, making it a legend in the SUV market. The current-generation Patrol has been sold in foreign regions since 2010, and by the end of 2019, it underwent a second redesign. The SUV’s new front end was improved. This tank of an SUV measures in at 5.1m long and nearly 2m wide, providing plenty of space for all three rows of seats.

Nissan Patrol is the flagship SUV that the Japanese manufacturer produces but does not sell in India. This vehicle is more popular in Gulf nations and Southeast Asian countries. It is believed that Salman Khan might have privately imported it from the international market. The model is internationally known as one of the best choices for bulletproofing.

This isn’t the first bullet-proof SUV in Salman Khan’s garage. The actor recently upgraded his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV with armour and bulletproof glass, but it is considered a lower level of protection. Salman also has a gun licence for self-defence.