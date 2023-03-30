A pink coloured convertible-like auto-rickshaw has stunned the netizens and been named ‘Rolls Royce’.

In the now viral clip by autorikshaw_kerala, the driver shows the features of the pink-painted vehicle. With the push of a switch, the auto’s roof retracts and folds back. The plush seats are also seen painted in pink.

As the clip goes and a person presses a button inside the vehicle, the roof folds up behind just like an expensive convertible!

People were astounded by the jugaad. While some referred to it as a desi Rolls Royce, others stated that the clip was extremely entertaining to watch.

Another user commented, “This is looking nice & quite royal.”

“The Convertible that i can afford ,” joked another. “Aww so so cool” commented yet another netizen.