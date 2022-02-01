Srinagar: After becoming a rage in India, popular ‘Srivalli’ song has finally got a ‘koshur’ makeover.

While the steps of the song from the Telugu flick ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ have been imitated by filmstars in India and abroad, Kashmiri folk singer Master Tasleem has made its Kashmir version.

The song is being widely shared on social media platforms and netizens in Kashmir have liked the ‘koshur’ version too.

“You are such a master This song is from Pushpa movie now a days everyone is fan on this movie I salute u sir -great talent and also voice (sic),” wrote Mira Iqbal on YouTube.

Non Kashmiris too have liked the song as Shivangini Pathak commented: “Excellent my dearest brother. You are a mega house of talent. India is blessed to have gems like you. Keep singing, you are our pride. Jiyo hazar saal bhai (sic).”

Another listener, Dragos wrote: “Amazing might b wrong fr this performance u rocked man.. I think I heard this song 50 times in a row…(sic).”

Many have expressed a desire to invite Master Tasleem to Kashmiri weddings after hearing the song.

‘Booked for my wedding…..” wrote Yawar Jalal on YouTube.

Popular Bollywood singer Javed Ali, who has sung the Hindi version of the Srivalli song, recently said he had ‘never imagined’ that the number would become a national rage.

Though Pushpa was released in Telugu, it was dubbed into other Indian languages later.