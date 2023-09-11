Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying a vacation in New York. On Sunday, the couple attended the 2023 US Open in New York, and several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral. The highlight of the day was when Ranbir Kapoor playfully photobombed Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline.

Ranbir, Alia, and Cline were joined by actress-producer Charlize Theron for the outing. Alia sported a stylish black jacket and pants, while Ranbir looked dashing in a blue shirt, pants, and a beret. The photobombing clip quickly made its way to Reddit and has garnered a flurry of reactions.

In the video, while the camera focuses on Cline enjoying her time, Ranbir leans in and playfully flashes a smile and a peace sign. Fans and onlookers couldn’t help but react to this candid moment.

One user defended Ranbir’s antics, saying, “Why is everyone so negative about this? He had a fun moment, let him be!” Another user enthusiastically remarked, “Ummm finally in his element, it seems! Do what makes you happy RK!” A third user chimed in with, “This was fun! Glad to see they are enjoying the US Open.”

However, not all comments were positive, with some critiquing Ranbir’s choice of attire, particularly his beret. One user commented, “Don’t wanna be mean… he’s not looking good… what’s with that hat? He can’t pull it off with those features.”

There was also some playful banter involving Alia Bhatt. Referencing a previous incident where Alia revealed that Ranbir doesn’t like her wearing lipstick, one user humorously questioned, “The real question we have to ask is whether she was wearing lipstick or not??” Another user shared a humorous anecdote, saying, “My husband, when he was my husband, photobombed a very famous Hollywood actress during the US Open, and that’s the funniest thing I’ve ever witnessed in my life, nose flare.”

Ranbir and Alia from US open pic.twitter.com/kAPqcZmvmw — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 10, 2023

While many focused on the playful moment between Ranbir and Cline, others couldn’t help but express awe at Charlize Theron’s presence. Comments like “Oh god, she looks like a goddess to me” and “Damn, he got to meet Charlize Theron!!” highlighted the star power of Theron. Some even expressed surprise that Theron seemed to be somewhat overlooked in the excitement of the moment, saying, “Did they just ignore Charlize Theron just like that [move out of the way]??”

In the end, the playful photobombing incident added a touch of spontaneity and lightheartedness to the glamorous setting of the US Open, showcasing the fun-loving side of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they enjoy their New York vacation.