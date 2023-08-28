Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant has embarked on a religious journey to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

She jetted off to Saudi Arabia on Friday morning and she is currently in the city of Madinah.

She shared a mesmerizing video capturing the breathtaking view of the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi from the window of her hotel room.

In a video that was shared by the popular Bollywood paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram on Friday ,Rakhi can be seen in a flight and informing fans about heading to Mecca.

“Assalamualaikum. Mein bahaut khush naseeb hun k aaj mein pehli baar Umrah jaa rahi hun. Aur mera bulawa aaya hai. Mein itni khush hun. aap sab mujhe dua mein yaad rakhein, mein sabke liye dua karungi. (“Assalamualaikum. I am very fortunate that today I am going for Umrah for the first time. And I have been invited. I am so happy. Please remember me in your prayers, I will pray for everyone.), ” she said.

Rakhi Sawant is making headlines these days. She tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani in 2022 after accepting Islam. She even changed her name to Fatima. However, their relationship fell apart when she accused him of extra-marital affairs, sexual harassment, and physical abuse.