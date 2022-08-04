A heartwarming video of parents and locals carrying students on their shoulders to cross the river is melting hearts online.

ADVERTISEMENT

#WATCH |Maharashtra: In absence of a bridge, group of children in Peth taluka, Nashik cross river every day to reach school



"River is deep but children have to go to school, so we carry them either on shoulders or in big utensils. We request admn to build a bridge," says a local pic.twitter.com/rNmdPKD3lx — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

The video was taken in Peth taluka of Maharashtra’s, Nashik where students have to cross the gushing river to reach school. Since there is no bridge, the students have to cross the river so that they will not miss out on their studies.

Locals and parents carry the kids m on their shoulders so that they do not wet their uniforms and reach school on time. This has been a regular feature in this village.

“River is deep but children have to go to school, so we carry them either on our shoulders or in big utensils. We request the administration to build a bridge,” a local told a news agency.