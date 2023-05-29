Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita M. Ambani interacted personally with all the traditional artisans present at the #SWADESH experience zone at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre.

In a Facebook video by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, she can be seen interacting with several artisans of the country including Kashmir’s Pashmina weavers.

She expressed her greatest joy at being able to witness the amazing intricacies of each of the arts.

“The showcase of traditional art forms from across our country at SWADESH, is getting love and appreciation by all visitors of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Given the overwhelming response, SWADESH zone presence

is now extended for visitors to experience & support,” said Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.