Watch: Mother, Son From US Undertake Amarnath Yatra

A mother-son duo from the United States recently undertook Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir this year. Heather and Hudon Hathaway said they were “grateful” to be there and had dreamt of going to the shrine for several years.

Sharing their video on X (formerly Twitter), news agency ANI wrote, “A mother-son duo from The US, Heather Hathway & Hudson Hathway undertake the Amarnath Yatra in J&K.” In the video, Ms Hathway said, “We are so grateful to be here. I have dreamed of coming to Amarnath, for many years. This has only been possible with the Government of India’s amazing organisation and the Shrine Board…We are overwhelmed with joy. Everyone has been so amazing, sweet and kind.” Heather looked joyful and at ease with her son. Hudson wore jeans and a casual t-shirt, while his mother wore a traditional blue salwar suit.

As of July 3, more than 30,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of devotees who have had ‘darshan’ of the naturally formed ice lingam so far to over one lakh, officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks – the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.