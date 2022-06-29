A video of a mother elephant helping a calf to cross the river is melting hearts online.

IFS officer Parween Kaswan shared the video on his Twitter. In, the video, a herd of elephants is seen trying to cross a river.

While others negotiate the stream, an elephant calf struggles in the water bed. Its mother stood behind to help the baby jumbo cross the river without getting drowned in the strong currents.

Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. Video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA. pic.twitter.com/aHO07AiUA5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2022

The mother struggled to save her offspring as the baby kept wobbling. However, soon enough, she was able to get hold of the calf’s trunk, and both of them exited the river safely.

“Mother elephant saving calf from drowning is the best thing you watch today. The video was shot near Nagrakata in North Bengal. Via WA,” he wrote.

The adorable video has garnered more than 101.2K views so far. Hundreds of people have commented.