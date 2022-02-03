Srinagar: It is common to hear Kashmiri artisans saying that their children are not interested in the traditional family craft.

However, this does not seem the case with the Muran family that has been in the business of walnut wood carving for over 200 years.

Keeping the family tradition alive, one of the youngest family members can be seen attempting to carve walnut wood.

In the video, the cute boy can be heard saying that he will give money to the artisans after selling his product.

Incidentally, he belongs to the House that produced master-craftsman Mohammad Yusuf Muran from Narwara in the old city. Yusuf Muran is speech and hearing impaired but his walnut wood carvings command a whopping price in the art market.

The video of the boy was shared by ‘The Paradise Wood House’ with a caption: “When art is in DNA a fifth-generation artist from Paradise wood House…(sic).”

The Facebook video of the boy is winning the hearts of netizens in Kashmir and outside.