Kuwait: Kuwaiti TV channel has become one of the few global media outlets to introduce virtual news presenter

Its launch is currently part of a testing phase aimed at creating new content.

Kuwait News uploaded a 13-second video clip of ‘Fedha’ – an AI-generated blonde-haired female news reader who sported a black jacket and white T-shirt as she introduced herself.

“I’m Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer?,” she said in Arabic.

“Let’s hear your opinions,” she added.

Fedha is a popular old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal.

Kuwait isn’t the first country to unveil an AI-produced news anchor: In 2018, China’s state news agency unveiled its own virtual newsreader wearing a sharp suit and somewhat robotic voice.