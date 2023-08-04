Hyderabad: A management graduate from Mumbai faced ire from teachers when he sang and danced on the stage to receive a degree during the convocation.

Arya Kothari grooved to ‘tenu leke mae jawanga…, from Salman Khan-starrer ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’ while walking to the chair to receive the degree.

This happened on the convocation day ceremony of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, situated in Mumbai.

Initially, when Arya made his way for the remarkable moment in a whacky style, the senior leadership of the institute on stage was unimpressed with his stunt.

The VC who was present on the stage immediately denied giving his degree saying, “We’re not going to give you the certificate. Please leave.”

Unamused by his gesture, another professor said, “This is a formal function.”

However, after Arya apologized, he was finally given his degree and told that he “cannot do this ahead”.

The audience cheered as Arya received the certificate and walked away with a smile. Footage from the convocation ceremony flooded social media, prompting a myriad of reactions.

“Bro thought he was in a Western college,” commented a netizen. “He is proving that degree can’t buy you manners and standards,” said another.