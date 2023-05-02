A video shot in Delhi showed a car being driven for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging onto the bonnet. The car was going towards Nizamuddin Dargah from Ashram Chowk at around 11 pm on Sunday when the incident took place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video of the incident is being shared widely on social media platforms. In the video, a man can be seen hanging from the bonnet of the car. The car went on for about 2-3 kilometres and stopped only after the police vehicle overtook it and stopped the car.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

“My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?” said the accused Ramchand Kumar.

The victim, on the other hand, alleged that the accused started the car when he was standing in front of it and drove it even as he hung on the bonnet.

“I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, a car touched my car three times, then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet. I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” said the victim Chetan.

ADVERTISEMENT

An FIR has been registered under sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence.