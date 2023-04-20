Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared a video of Makkah and Madinah captured from the International Space Station (ISS).

Al Neyadi is on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

من محطة الفضاء الدولية،

إهداء لعيال سلمان في هذه الليالي المباركة 🌙⭐️

إهداء لبلاد الحرمين الشريفين، مهبط الوحي وأرض الرسالة، المملكة العربية السعودية. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/3OQTg4CgXb — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 17, 2023

Al Neyadi tweeted a video of the Kingdom’s holy sites on the 27th night of Ramzan, calling the footage “a gift for Salman’s children on these blessed nights”.

“A dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the landing site of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The video shows Makkah and Madinah completely lit up, and stunning images of the Grand Mosque.

Al Neyadi pans the camera over Madinah and says, “This is Madinah, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people.”

Then he moves the camera to show Jeddah.

“This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea,” Al Neyadi says.

Then move the camera to show Makkah and says, “The holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam was rooted with the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace.”

Al Neyadi then points to the light from the Grand Mosque in the city center, which can be seen shining brightly in the video, even from space.