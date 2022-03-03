Srinagar: Leopard terror has returned to haunt people in Kashmir.

Leopards had created a scare in the summer months last year.

As spring has set in, the wildlife department has again started receiving inputs regarding leopard sightings.

While a leopard was captured by the wildlife department in Shopian yesterday, yet another search operation was launched today to capture another wild cat in the South Kashmir district.

“Pantra Pardus(Leopard) captured by Wildlife Shopian. #Wildlife control room Shopian #captured a #leopard cat..at #Drabgam area of district #pulwama. (sic),” said a Facebook post of the ‘Wildlife Shopian’ while sharing the video on Wednesday.

In another post, the Wildlife Shopian said it had launched another search operation.

“#wildlife control room Shopian launches Search #operation at Drabgama area of district Pulwama. Yesterday one leopard was captured by the department and today crew again receive inputs regarding the presence of #leopard. (sic),” the Facebook post said on Thursday.