Srinagar: Kashmiri alpine skier Arif Khan got the 45th position in the giant slalom event on Sunday.

Arif’s was India’s sole representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Even as he was 37.89 seconds behind gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, Khan’s qualification to the Winter Olympics had already won hearts.

Despite difficult conditions for the opening run of the men’s giant slalom, he had safely completed his first run in a time of 1 minute 22.35 seconds. Khan was one of only 54 of the 89 listed starters to complete the course.

Earlier, Khan had shared a photograph on his Facebook page where he was seen training for the event.

“Training on solid Ice, getting used to the Chinese snow,” he wrote on Facebook while sharing the photograph.

In another photograph, he can be seen posing with the gold-medallist Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

