Kashmir-born actor Hina Khan is in the news again. This time she has shared a video of indoor skydiving in Abu Dhabi.

Wearing a special jumpsuit and a helmet, she could be seen jumping in a skydiving tunnel and showing thumbs up. “Exhilarating and full of excitement, this once-in-a-lifetime experience at the world’s biggest indoor skydiving tunnel clymb at Abu Dhabi is unmissable. Go Visit soon. @clymbabudhabi #ReachNewHeights #SummerInAbuDhabi #HKInAbuDhabi Thank you for giving me this opportunity @visitabudhab, “she captioned her video.

The video has notched 2.9 lakh likes so far. Hundreds of people have commented on the video.

Khan recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film festival. Later she flew to Abu Dhabi for the holidays.