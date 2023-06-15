Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for an action film just like how she did last year with Dhaakad.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has shared a video where she can be seen training hard:

“After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film,” she said.

The post was flooded with comments including from actor Anupam Kher. “Aap to dara rahe ho ji (you are scaring me!),” while stand-up comedian Sugandha Mishra wrote, “On fire”.