A daredevil police officer overpowered a man with a sharp machete when he attacked him on a busy road in Kerala.

The video of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar tackling an attacker has now gone viral.

Thiruvananthapuram: Video of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar tackling an attack from a man carrying a machete goes viral



Says, "On June 12, an accused stopped my vehicle & tried to attack me with a machete without any provocation, while I was on patrol duty." pic.twitter.com/pkizhvUc2L — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

In the video, a man on a scooty is seen moving suspiciously. When a cop in his car alights, the attackers stop his scooty and attack him with a machete. However, the officers overpower the attacker before cops and passersby reach the spot. The cop has received wounds on his hand

“I caught him, seized the weapon, and brought it to the station. He has been remanded. I have 7 stitches on my hand & no serious injuries… DGP appreciated me for my timely action,” Arun Kumar said