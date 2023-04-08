Mumbai: Surat businessman Mufti Anas Saiyad has opened up about his marriage to former actor Sana Khan

The couple had a fairytale wedding on November 20 in 2020. Before, Sana Khan decided to quit showbiz in October 2020 and chose to marry Anas.

In a recent interview, the couple shared details about their love story.

Mufti Anas in an interview on the YouTube channel recently opened up about his love story with Sana Khan. He said that he used to address Sana as ‘baji’ (which means sister in English) before proposing to her.

“Sana was very famous. At the same time, people in the industry said she prays five times a day. Many of her friends in the industry used to say that she is not made for there. I met Sana in 2017. Then, when I first spoke to Sana, I said ‘Baji kya haal hai? At that time I didn’t know that she was going to become my wife in destiny,” he said

Sana Khan and Anas first met in Mecca in 2017, but their interaction was brief as Anas was introduced to Sana as an Islamic scholar. Anas was smitten by the actress and got her number from a common friend, but despite texting her, Sana did not reply for three days.

Later, during Ramadan in the same year, Sana messaged Anas about something she needed to ask. However, after a few days, Anas messaged Sana multiple times, only to be eventually blocked by her. Speaking about the same, Anas said, “When Sana had to ask something, she used to unblock me and then block me, and this continued till 2017.”

Finally, Sana Khan agreed to marry Mufti Anas two years after he proposed to her. Sana Khan is currently seen preaching Islam on her Instagram account.