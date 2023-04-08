Mumbai: Bollywood stars posted videos and motivational messages to celebrate World Health Day.

Jackie Shroff dropped a video and pictures on his Instagram. He can be seen doing push-ups in the video. In one of the images, the actor can be seen standing near a swimming pool and doing a Namaste gesture. Wearing a pink kurta pyjama, Jackie can be seen touching the tree.

He captioned the post, “Greatest wealth is health!”

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a video featuring her healthy lifestyle. From gym sessions, playing golf, climbing tree to eating a healthy diet.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Results or excuses ? You choose … being healthy is a way of life .. healthy isn’t skinny … healthy is happy , balanced , energetic and beaming with joy no matter what life throws at you .. healthy is a mindset ..#happyworldhealthday and here is hoping all of you take babysteps to a healthier mind , body and soul.”

Madhuri Dixit took to Insta story and shared a picture, “WORLD HEALTH DAY. Everyone has a role to play for health for all. Take care of your health and the health of your family.”

Bollywood Stars Celebrate World Health Day 2023

Veteran actor Anupam Kher does not take his health for granted. From working out regularly to eating healthy, Kher’s fitness regime is quite inspiring. On World Health Day, the 68-year-old shared a video of him working out.

“Maine khush rehna isliye chuna kyuki ye mere swasthya ke liye achcha hai. (I choose to be happy because it is good for my health) Happy #WorldHealthDay #YearOfTheBody,” he captioned the post, garnering netizens’ attention.

“You always keep us motivated Sir with your fantastic posts,” a social media user commented.

“Sir u r the source of inspiration for everyone and especially the young generation. The way u have crafted your life with the accomplishment of every goal motivates us. Kudos sir. Huge respect,” another one wrote.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Kher got candid about his fitness journey and motivation. He said,

Seven years ago when I turned 60, I felt I should reinvent myself. I began by transforming myself physically, so people take my intentions to reinvent myself seriously. Hence, I started to exercise, hit the gym, do yoga, and run.

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is “Health For All.”