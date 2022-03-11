A railway staffer risked his life to save a youth who climbed a train engine to commit suicide at Danapur station in Bihar.

Ministry of railways shared the dramatic rescue video on Twitter.

The 29-second clip shows a railway employee throwing a shawl and pulling down the man from the roof of the train’s engine. High voltage cables can be seen hanging over the engine roof. Later, the railway personnel rushed the youth to a hospital.

भारतीय रेल के कर्मचारी ने पेश की मानवता और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल!



पूर्व मध्य रेल के दानापुर स्टेशन पर टिकट चेकिंग स्टॉफ ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर इंजन पर आत्महत्या करने की नीयत से चढ़े एक युवक को बचाया और अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया। pic.twitter.com/N0gyGAHhph — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 9, 2022

“Indian Railway employees set an example of humanity and conscientiousness!” the Ministry of Railways tweeted in Hindi. They also noted that ticket-checking staff saved the youngster, who was taken to hospital.

Netizens hailed the employee for risking his life to save youth from taking the extreme step. “Great work. He must be awarded for his bravery. Railwaymen usually do such work but are not counted. Salute you!! We are proud of you,” said a user.

“Thanks dear, God Bless you ever. Rly. Govt. should Sanction Award to the Concerned Rly Staff who has protected the life of frustrated youth. Wishing happiness in the life of every Railwaymen,” said another.

This is not the first time when railway employees have risked their lives to save people. In January, a train driver’s presence of mind saved a life of a girl who allegedly tried to commit suicide on the railway track in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A video of an abortive suicide bid has now gone viral. A young pheran-clad girl could be seen sitting on a railway track as the train between Budgam and Nadigam makes an impromptu stop to save her life.